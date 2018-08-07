Judges rejects plea deal for ex-bus driver accused of abuse

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has rejected a plea deal for a former middle school bus driver accused of sitting on and threatening to kill a special needs child.

The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports that Judge Robert Krebs rejected the sentencing deal Monday for Antioinette Jane Raymond. Raymond is accused assaulting the 14-year-old girl during the 2014-15 school year. Krebs delayed Raymond’s prosecution last week so he could watch footage of the assault.

Special Prosecutor Mark Watts had recommended Raymond get a suspended jail sentence and one year of probation. He also recommended a $2,000 fine. Raymond was set to plead no contest to charges of assault and contributing to the delinquency, neglect or abuse of a child.

___

Advertisement

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.