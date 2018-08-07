Longtime Cincinnati journalist Jim Schottelkotte dies

CINCINNATI (AP) — Longtime Cincinnati Enquirer journalist Jim Schottelkotte (SHAHT’-ul-kot-ee) has died at age 88.

He had been in failing health and recently suffered a broken hip. He died Monday in a hospital.

Schottelkotte started his Enquirer career as a copy clerk while still a high school student. He then worked as a metro reporter, sports reporter, sports editor and managing editor (1976-’82) before returning to the sports department. He served two years in the Army, and earned his undergraduate degree from Xavier University and a master’s in history from Miami University.

Schottelkotte is remembered for identifying and nurturing talented young journalists and for his news rivalry with his late brother Al, the city’s top-rated anchor at WCPO-TV.

He is survived by his wife Shirley and four children.

