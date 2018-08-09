Man arrested in fatal shooting of pregnant teen

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged in the slaying of a pregnant 18-year-old and her unborn child.

News outlets report 21-year-old Hykeem Marquis Simmons was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in 18-year-old Anastaista Ray’s death. High Point police found Ray, described as seven- to eight-months pregnant, shot in the head Monday night. Her 32-year-old brother, Corey, also was found wounded.

Police announced Tuesday that the shooting may have been gang-related. Authorities say Simmons was arrested that same day on charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and investigators were familiar with Simmons’ previous gang affiliation.

Investigators also charged Simmons with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury on Corey Ray. It’s unclear if Simmons has a lawyer.

