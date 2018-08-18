Listen Live Sports

Man bites off another man’s finger in golf course brawl

August 18, 2018 4:12 pm
 
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A man has bitten off another man’s finger during a fight at a Massachusetts golf course.

WCVB-TV reports a 47-year-old man was arrested at the Southers Marsh Golf Club in Plymouth Friday after he apparently got into a fight with another golfer and bit off a part of his thumb.

The station reports the victim’s thumb had been bitten off to his knuckle and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The incident happened around sunset.

The attacker was arrested and charged with mayhem. A police dispatcher declined to comment Saturday and Chief Michael Botieri didn’t immediately return a call seeking more information.

Information from: WCVB-TV, http://www.thebostonchannel.com

