Man charged for allegedly pushing boy from waterslide

August 2, 2018 11:48 am
 
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man is facing a criminal assault charge after he was accused of pushing an 8-year-old boy off the top of a waterslide.

Authorities say the boy fell nearly 32 feet (10 meters) to the concrete below and suffered multiple fractures at the Apple Valley Aquatic Center on Tuesday.

Eighteen-year-old Roman Adams is charged with felony third-degree assault. He’s been released from jail ahead of a court appearance next month.

A criminal complaint says Adams and the boy were waiting in line to ride down the waterslide. It says that once they reached the top platform, Adams picked up the boy and pushed him over the railing.

Apple Valley Capt. Nick Francis says police believe the man may be developmentally delayed, but knew his actions would harm the boy.

