Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man charged in officer’s slaying still incompetent for trial

August 3, 2018 2:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — A recent psychological examination has determined a Detroit man accused of killing a university police officer in 2016 and shooting two Detroit officers in 2017 remains incompetent to stand trial.

The results of the examination from a doctor at a state psychiatric facility were discussed Friday at a review hearing for 62-year-old Raymond Durham.

Defense lawyer Gabi Silver says Durham “doesn’t understand what’s going on.” She doesn’t know whether he’ll ever be found competent.

The Detroit News reports Wayne County prosecutors on Friday dropped assault with intent to commit murder charges that he faced in the shooting of two Detroit officers in March 2017. Charges could be reissued if he’s found competent later.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Durham is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Wayne State University Sgt. Collin Rose.

___

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington