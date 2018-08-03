Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man charged with threatening journalists, assaulting officer

August 3, 2018 4:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — A 60-year-old Detroit man is accused of threatening two reporters, damaging their vehicles and assaulting a police officer.

Edmund Gilliam was charged Friday with three counts of felonious assault, one count of resisting and obstructing, and four counts of malicious destruction of property. He’s expected to be arraigned Saturday.

Prosecutors allege Gilliam threatened a female reporter and a cameraman for WXYZ-TV with a metal pole and struck their news van, damaging it. He also allegedly threatened a male reporter from WWJ-AM with a metal pole and struck and damaged his news truck. When police found him, he allegedly tried to flee on foot and then threw a piece of concrete, striking an officer in the knee.

Gilliam’s in custody and couldn’t be reached for comment.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington