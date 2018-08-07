Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man convicted of killing as a child charged in exposure case

August 7, 2018 8:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area man who nearly 20 years ago was the youngest person in U.S. history to be convicted of murder has been charged with indecent exposure.

The Oakland County prosecutor’s office authorized a warrant against 32-year-old Nathaniel Abraham on Tuesday.

Authorities say a 46-year-old woman told sheriff’s deputies that a man who asked for coffee and offered to cut the grass at her Pontiac home had his shorts pulled down. Deputies later arrested the man and identified him as Abraham.

Abraham was found guilty of second-degree murder in 1999 for shooting a stranger in Pontiac in 1997 when he was 11. He was released from state supervision in 2007, but pleaded guilty in 2008 in a drug case.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Abraham was not on the Oakland County Jail’s online inmate list Tuesday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington