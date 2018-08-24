Listen Live Sports

Man pleads guilty after son, 3, accidentally shot himself

August 24, 2018 6:18 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors say a Detroit man has pleaded guilty to child abuse and weapons charges stemming from his 3-year-old son picking up a loaded gun and accidentally shooting and wounding himself.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday that Melvin Cooley Cline III entered the plea Friday and is scheduled to be sentenced September 13.

The boy was rushed to a hospital May 8 and treated for stomach wounds. Police said his parents initially reported the shot came from outside the home, but investigators knocked down that story.

The prosecutor’s office says Cline was arguing with the child’s mother when the boy picked up the gun in the living room.

