Man pleads guilty to raping fellow U of Delaware student

August 24, 2018 10:59 am
 
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to raping a fellow University of Delaware student who recorded his apology the next day.

The News Journal reports that according to the probable cause affidavit, the victim agreed to kiss 20-year-old Jason Kramer in his on-campus dorm room, but twice declined to have sex. The affidavit says he then forced oral sex on her, choked her and forced intercourse. Court documents say she told him to stop throughout the April 2017 attack.

The documents also say she recorded him when he apologized the next day for taking advantage of her, despite initially saying he didn’t remember the previous night.

Kramer pleaded guilty last week to fourth-degree rape, while additional rape and strangulation charges were dropped. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

