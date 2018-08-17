Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man sentenced to 12 years for Illinois officer’s crash death

August 17, 2018 8:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHESTER, Ill. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in the death of a southern Illinois police officer who crashed during a 2016 high-speed chase has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Thirty-five-year-old Jason Stoker of Chester didn’t attend Thursday’s sentencing hearing, but the judge accepted an agreement between prosecutors and the defense for the prison term. He’s already in federal prison after being sentenced in May to 15 years in a case involving the sale of methamphetamine.

The new sentence will be served at the same time.

Chester Officer James Brockmeyer crashed his patrol car while pursuing Stoker. Authorities say Stoker was blamed for the death because he didn’t comply with the officer’s orders and was driving at a high speed. The 22-year-old officer also was a volunteer firefighter.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington