Man sentenced to 15 years for plotting San Francisco attack

August 6, 2018 5:36 pm
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California man who told undercover agents that he wanted to carry out a Christmas Day bombing at a popular San Francisco tourist spot has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. O’Neill issued the sentence Monday, which came after 27-year-old Everitt Aaron Jameson of Modesto, California admitted under a plea deal in June that he tried to aid a terrorist organization.

Jameson planned the attack during talks with undercover FBI agents, including one he thought was with the Islamic State group. Authorities said Jameson offered to carry out violent acts and provide money for the terrorist organization.

Defense attorney Charles Lee has said his client was having second thoughts and didn’t actually take steps to carry out the plot.

He was arrested Dec. 22.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

