Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man shot after holding LA County jail worker hostage

August 11, 2018 11:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a suspect who attacked a jail guard and held her hostage with her own stun gun.

The incident happened Friday afternoon at the sheriff’s department’s Lakewood station.

Authorities say the man — who was suspected of stealing a car — was being fingerprinted when he punched the custody assistant in the face. They say the worker collapsed, and the man took the stun gun from her belt.

Officials said the suspect dragged the worker into a holding cell by her hair and locked the door.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

They say he then pointed the stun gun at deputies. At least one of the deputies opened fire, shooting him in the torso and critically injuring him.

The jail worker is expected to recover.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington