Man tells police he set his disabled wife ablaze in Virginia

August 7, 2018 3:28 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man told police he doused his disabled wife in gasoline, set her on fire and burned her alive.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported Tuesday that 58-year-old Delano Grangruth is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 61-year-old Kathleen White-Grangruth and burning a building with the intent to commit a felony.

Detective Matthew Nordan says firefighters went to the couple’s home in April after White-Grangruth’s caregiver smelled something burning and called 911. Firefighters forced their way inside and found White-Grangruth heavily burned.

Grangruth told detectives he and his wife, who used a wheelchair, had a serious fight, so he slept at a bar. Authorities say he later said he’d set White-Grangruth ablaze.

Grangruth is scheduled to go to court in September. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

