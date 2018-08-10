Listen Live Sports

Man who wore clown makeup in Colorado killing gets 42 years

August 10, 2018 5:02 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — A man who was wearing claw-like gloves and clown-style makeup when he stabbed a man to death in Denver last year has been sentenced to 42 years in prison.

Thirty-seven-year-old Christian Gulzow was sentenced Friday in Denver District Court on a second-degree murder conviction. He was found guilty by a jury in June.

Prosecutors say Gulzow fatally stabbed 29-year-old Brian Lucero in the parking lot of a Denver restaurant in the early morning of May 23, 2017.

Police have said that witnesses reported seeing a man with white clown makeup with black streaks threatening Lucero in a nearby convenience store.

Authorities have said Gulzow followed Lucero when he left the store and stabbed him in the neck.

