Manhunt underway after fatal Tennessee robberies

August 18, 2018 7:56 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee are looking for two men who they believe could be responsible for a string of recent robberies and shootings in the Nashville area.

News outlets report that a surveillance image released Friday shows a man standing outside a small, dark Chevrolet. Authorities believe the man was involved in robbing and fatally shooting 30-year-old Jaime Sarrantonio and 33-year-old Bartley Teal in a parking lot early Friday morning.

The victims had recently left The Cobra bar in East Nashville. Two other people were with Sarrantonio and Teal at the time, but neither was shot.

Police say the crime might be linked to several other local shootings, including an Aug. 14 robbery that left 31-year-old Kendall Rice dead. Investigators say one of the suspects wears shoulder-length dreadlocks.

