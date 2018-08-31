Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Meteorologist accused of fracturing anchor’s skull in fight

August 31, 2018 6:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A meteorologist at a West Virginia TV station is accused of shoving a news anchor and fracturing her skull.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports 26-year-old Chelsea Ambriz is charged with misdemeanor battery. A criminal complaint says Ambriz, who works as an on-air forecaster for WSAZ-TV, shoved station anchor Erica Bivens on Sunday.

The complaint says Bivens suffered a ruptured ear drum and skull fracture in the fight. It doesn’t say what caused the dispute or where it happened.

Ambriz is set to appear in court Sept. 21. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer that can be contacted for comment.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The newspaper says a WSAZ station manager wasn’t immediately available for comment.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'