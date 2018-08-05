Listen Live Sports

Military respond as rising seas threaten installations

August 5, 2018 2:19 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Military leaders in South Carolina are preparing for rising sea levels while partisans dispute whether it’s the effect of global warming.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the Marine Corps training grounds on Parris Island need a sea wall, roads near Charleston’s Coast Guard stations are swamped when heavy rain adds to high tides and stone reinforcements were installed to protect a runway from erosion at the Marine Corp Air Station in Beaufort.

Former military leaders gather Tuesday at a conference on sea level rise and security at The Citadel.

Retired Marine Brig. Gen. Stephen Cheney is one conference speaker. The former commander of the Parris Island Recruit Depots says encroaching oceans could limit the ability to move troops or armaments, train for warfare or even staff bases.

