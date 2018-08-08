Listen Live Sports

Mississippi man appeals judge’s ruling clearing prosecutor

August 8, 2018 3:09 pm
 
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man accused of killing a Mississippi woman by setting her on fire is appealing a judge’s ruling clearing a prosecutor of misconduct.

Lawyers for Quinton Tellis last week filed an appeal with the Mississippi Supreme Court asking justices to overrule a finding that District Attorney John Champion’s actions didn’t hurt Tellis’ case.

Tellis is accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014. His first trial ended in a hung jury and he’s scheduled for retrial.

Lawyers say Panola County Circuit Judge Gerald Chatham applied the wrong legal standard in the case, and should have analyzed whether Champion broke professional rules.

Tellis claims Champion tried to intimidate or coach testimony from an inmate who was jailed with Tellis. Champion denies doing so, saying he never believed the inmate’s story.

