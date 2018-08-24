Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Most serious charges dismissed in Penn State frat death

August 24, 2018 1:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A judge is dismissing the most serious charges filed in a pledge’s fatal injuries suffered inside a Penn State fraternity house.

District Judge Carmine Prestia on Friday dismissed charges including involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment, saying the evidence is insufficient. But Prestia says six of the seven remaining defendants can be tried on less serious misdemeanor hazing charges.

Tampering, hindering apprehension and obstruction charges were dismissed against the seventh defendant. Two others previously pleaded guilty.

The seven Beta Theta Pi fraternity members were going through another hearing because a county judge reinstated charges previously dismissed by a district judge.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their IT modernization progress in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The charges stem from the 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of New Jersey.

Piazza died of severe head and abdominal injuries. Authorities say he consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American