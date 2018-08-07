Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Mother of young child found dead on Texas beach indicted

August 7, 2018 6:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the mother of a 4-year-old boy whose naked body was found last year on a Texas beach.

The Galveston County grand jury indicted 34-year-old Rebecca Rivera on Tuesday on a count of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and a count of tampering with physical evidence.

Rivera was arrested on the tampering charge in June and has been held at the Galveston County jail on a $250,000 bond.

Jayden Alexander Lopez’s body was found in October on a Galveston beach. Authorities had named him “Little Jacob” after no one came forward to report him missing.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

An affidavit alleges Rivera admitted putting the boy’s body in the water after he died from injuries that included a head injury from running into a wall.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington