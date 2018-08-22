Murder warrants issued in slaying of 5-year-old Iowa boy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police say an Iowa mother has been charged in the killing of her 5-year-old son who died after an assault by her boyfriend.

Warrants were issued for 24-year-old Jacqueline Rambert and 26-year-old Tre Henderson of Davenport. Each faces first-degree murder and child endangerment charges.

Police spokesman Sgt. Andrew Waggoner said Wednesday that both Rambert and Henderson were at large. But Rambert’s pastor, the Rev. Brad Beier of Chicago’s Living Hope Church, said he was with Rambert when she was arrested Tuesday in the church.

Phone and email messages to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in Chicago were not immediately returned Wednesday.

Advertisement

According to an affidavit, Henderson attacked Ja’Shawn Bussell in April, leaving him with head and other injuries. Ja’Shawn was taken to a hospital and placed on life support for four days before he died on May 1, 10 days after the attack.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.