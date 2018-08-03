Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

NC police search for suspects in firework attack on bar

August 3, 2018 8:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are looking for whoever threw a firework that exploded amid people sitting outdoors at a North Carolina bar.

Asheville police released surveillance video showing an SUV whizzing past the patio tables just before the firework explodes, showing the area with sparks as people scramble for safety. Customers scatter as several smaller explosions follow.

Police say one of the customers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the early Wednesday attack on the Rankin Vault Cocktail Lounge.

The victims have not been identified. Police are seeking suspects, and have not identified a potential motive.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington