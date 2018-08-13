Listen Live Sports

Newspaper’s a ‘constant’ for Pearl scholarship recipient

August 13, 2018 10:52 am
 
LENOX, Mass. (AP) — The latest recipient of a college scholarship named for a slain Wall Street Journal reporter says newspapers have been “a constant” in his life.

Noah Hochfelder, a recent graduate of Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, has been named the 2018 recipient of the Daniel Pearl Berkshire Scholarship.

Hochfelder, who has had several journalism internships, will attend Middlebury College in Vermont.

He tells The Berkshire Eagle for a story Sunday, “It’s so important to be up-to-date in the world.”

The $1,000 scholarship honors Pearl, who was kidnapped and murdered in Pakistan in January 2002 while researching a story.

It was established by the Eagle and the North Adams Transcript, the Massachusetts newspapers where Pearl got his start. It’s awarded to a local student planning to major in journalism or music, Pearl’s passions.

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com

