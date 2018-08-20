Listen Live Sports

North Dakota man severs hand while operating meat grinder

August 20, 2018 2:03 pm
 
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — Police say a North Dakota man severed one of his hands while operating a meat grinder in his garage.

Jamestown police officers were called to the home of 69-year-old Myron Schlafman on Friday afternoon. They applied a tourniquet to his arm and an ambulance crew took him to a hospital.

KQDJ radio reports that officers put the severed hand in a special package to keep it cool and free of contamination.

Police Lt. Robert Opp told The Associated Press that authorities don’t have details on Schlafman’s condition, including whether the hand can be reattached. Jamestown Regional Medical Center hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

Jamestown is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Fargo.

Information from: KQDJ-AM, http://www.newsdakota.com/kqdj-1400am

