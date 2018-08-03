Listen Live Sports

NYC twister: Queens tornado knocks down trees, crushes car

August 3, 2018 12:49 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A tornado that touched down in Queens toppled at least 50 trees, crushed a car and broke a limb that hit a man.

The man struck by the tree limb was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service says the twister rolled through the College Point neighborhood late Thursday evening.

Winds of about 75 mph peeled siding off several houses. Con Edison reports that 60 customers lost power.

The twister that touched down near the St. Fidelis Catholic Church was about three-quarters of a mile long and 100 yards wide.

The tornado roared through nine city blocks in about 10 minutes before dying down.

