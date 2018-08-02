Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

NYPD sergeant shoots man in face in off-duty confrontation

August 2, 2018 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say an off-duty sergeant who shot a man in the face on a Brooklyn street may have been thwarting an attempted robbery.

Chief of Department Terence Monahan said the man confronted the sergeant in Brooklyn just before 5 a.m. Thursday and the sergeant fired two shots.

Monahan said the 40-year-old sergeant and the 21-year-old man may have been involved in a prior dispute.

The sergeant called 911. The man is hospitalized in stable condition. Police haven’t released their names.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

It’s not clear if the man was armed. Commissioner James O’Neill said no gun was found.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and looking at video from nearby cameras.

Monahan said an initial review raised questions that compelled the department to put him on modified duty pending further investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington