The Associated Press
 
Officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in shooting

August 7, 2018 3:29 pm
 
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A police officer who fatally shot a man reported to have been hanging on or jumping on moving cars near a Pennsylvania amusement park has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said Tuesday that 33-year-old South Whitehall Township officer Jonathan Roselle had an “unreasonable” belief that his safety was endangered when he fired July 28 near Dorney Park.

Martin said 44-year-old Joseph Santos, of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, was approaching but displayed no weapon or threatening posture. He said the officer, who he called “relatively inexperienced,” could also have used his baton, stun gun or pepper spray.

Defense attorneys said in a statement that Roselle, who is on paid leave, believes his actions were justified and appropriate given the circumstances.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

