Officials ID 3 Kansas teens killed in church van crash

August 11, 2018 12:24 pm
 
BOLIVAR, Mo. (AP) — Missouri officials have identified three Kansas City-area teens killed in the crash of a church van that injured 10 others.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Friday’s crash happened when a rear tire of the van blew out, causing it to skid off of a highway 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of Bolivar in southwestern Missouri. Killed were 16-year-old David Martin, of Olathe, Kansas; 14-year-old Hannah Foy, of Louisburg, Kansas; and 17-year-old Samara Bayse, of Stillwell, Kansas. Eight other children and two adults on the bus were injured.

The Polk County coroner says the three teens killed had all been thrown from the van when it overturned and hit a tree. The van was carrying children and two chaperones from Faith Chapel Assembly of God of Overland Park, Kansas, to a weekend floating trip.

