Officials release flood-control projects ahead of bond vote

August 7, 2018 2:52 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Flood control officials in the Houston-area have released a list of projects to be funded by the county’s $2.5 billion flood infrastructure bond proposal.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the Harris County Flood Control District announced the 237 projects on Monday. The bond, if approved, would make the largest local investment in flood infrastructure since Hurricane Harvey and the heavy rains that followed damaged thousands of the county’s homes.

Voting begins Wednesday. It ends Aug. 25, the one-year anniversary of the storm’s landfall.

Projects include $1.2 billion for channel improvements, $401 million for detention basins and $242 million for floodplain-land acquisition. More than 35 projects came from residents’ input offered at public meetings this summer.

County officials estimate the bond will increase property taxes for homeowners by 2 to 3 cents per $100 of assessed home value.

___

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

