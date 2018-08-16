Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Parents of LSU fraternity pledge sue after son’s death

August 16, 2018 5:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The parents of a Louisiana State University freshman who died of alcohol intoxication after an alleged fraternity hazing ritual have filed a $25 million federal lawsuit against the university board, the fraternity and several fraternity members.

Stephen and Rae Ann Gruver’s lawsuit on behalf of, Maxwell Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge. Defendants include Phi Delta Theta fraternity and students already facing criminal charges in the 18-year-old Gruver’s death last September.

The suit claims LSU responds with “deliberate indifference” to allegations of fraternity hazing. It says Phi Delta has a “history of dangerous misconduct.”

LSU declined immediate comment.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Phi Delta Theta declined comment on the suit but, in an online statement, said an ongoing review has resulted in new programs and policies.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington