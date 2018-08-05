Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Passengers: Bus driver operated erratically, hit something

August 5, 2018 3:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City bus driver who passengers say was driving erratically before he hit something is facing charges including driving while intoxicated.

Authorities say the 24-year-old driver had nine passengers on the bus early Sunday in Brooklyn. Police say the passengers called authorities after the bus came in contact with something that brought it to a stop. No one on the bus was injured.

Police say officers found the driver displaying signs of intoxication and tested his blood alcohol level, finding it above legal limits for driving.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it has “zero tolerance.” The bus operator has been removed from service without pay.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The MTA is North America’s biggest public-transportation network and serves New York and Connecticut. It says it operates the nation’s largest bus fleet.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington