Plane makes emergency landing on Florida’s Alligator Alley

August 19, 2018 10:49 am
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two people escaped injury when a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Florida’s Alligator Alley highway.

Local news outlets report that the single-engine plane landed Saturday evening on the portion of Interstate 75 that runs through the Everglades west of Fort Lauderdale.

The plane was located by authorities parked on the side of the highway. Both pilot and a student passenger were unhurt and no vehicles were struck on the road.

Authorities say the flight experienced mechanical problems on its way from Punta Gorda and was bound for Opa-Locka Executive Airport. The cause of the problem is under investigation.

