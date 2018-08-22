Listen Live Sports

Police: Boy accused of stabbing girl wanted relationship

August 22, 2018
 
LUTHER, Okla. (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old Oklahoma boy accused of repeatedly stabbing a female classmate during a school assembly wanted a romantic relationship with the girl.

Luther Police Chief David Randall told The Oklahoman on Wednesday that girl told investigators the boy had tried to start a romantic relationship with her. Randall says the girl liked the boy only as a friend.

Investigators had been tight-lipped about a possible motive behind the Aug. 16 stabbing at Luther High School. The attack happened as students gathered on the first day of school.

Randall says the girl has been released from a hospital. The boy remains in the Oklahoma County Juvenile Detention Center on a complaint of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Randall didn’t immediately return a telephone call Wednesday from The Associated Press.

