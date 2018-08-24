Listen Live Sports

Police catch 1 of 2 men who escaped Kentucky jail

August 24, 2018 12:09 pm
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say they have captured one of two southeast Kentucky felons who escaped from a jail by spraying a bleach concoction in the eyes of one jail worker and physically attacking another before running off.

Bell County Sheriff Mitchell Williams said a K-9 unit found 41-year-old David Mosely on Thursday afternoon under a pile of blankets and pillows in the basement of a home. He said the residence is a few blocks from where Mosely escaped the Bell County Detention Center on Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs said Friday morning that police were still searching for the other inmate, 45-year-old Matthew Price.

Officials said both injured jail workers were treated at a hospital and released.

