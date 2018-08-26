Listen Live Sports

Police: Driver damages dump truck protecting Trump motorcade

August 26, 2018 12:52 pm
 
HAMPTON BAYS, N.Y. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a truck driver who threw a metal object at a dump truck protecting President Donald Trump’s motorcade during a recent Hamptons visit.

State Police said Friday that 25-year-old Justin Velez faces a felony criminal mischief charge stemming from the Aug. 17 incident on Sunrise Highway in Hampton Bays.

They say more charges could be filed.

Velez, of Brentwood, was issued an appearance ticket for Sept. 26 in Southampton Town Court. Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

State police say Velez damaged the hood, mirror and door on the driver’s side of a New York State dump truck being used as a barricade for Trump’s motorcade.

Trump was attending a fundraiser in Southampton hosted by a close friend who’s the chairman of Nathan’s hot dogs.

