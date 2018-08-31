Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Husband stabs wife in beauty salon where she worked

August 31, 2018 9:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLONIE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a husband walked into a beauty salon where his wife worked near Albany, New York, and started stabbing her.

Police in Colonie say 51-year-old Thomas Caulfield attacked his wife around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the salon.

Police Lt. Robert Winn says some employees tried to intervene while others ran outside and flagged down passers-by for help.

Winn says two good Samaritans were able to disarm and detain him until police arrived. Caulfield had slashed himself in the neck.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Forty-nine-year-old Denise Caulfield was being treated at a hospital for stab wounds to her abdomen and arms.

Thomas Caulfield was treated for a neck wound and later arraigned on charges including attempted murder. He was remanded to jail.

Information on his lawyer was not immediately available.

___

Information from: Times Union, http://www.timesunion.com

        Trump’s planned pay freeze earns criticism from at least 1 House Republican

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'