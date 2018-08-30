Listen Live Sports

Police: ICE to be called on man in self-defense shooting

August 30, 2018 6:10 am
 
CORINTH, Miss. (AP) — His fatal shooting of another man was ruled self-defense, but Mississippi police say the man was living in the country illegally and will be reported to immigration authorities.

Corinth Police Chief Ralph Dance tells WTVA-TV Montejo Torres fatally shot Juan Guzman in self-defense Sunday and no charges will be filed against Torres.

Dance says the two men were intoxicated at their shared Corinth home when Guzman, who was in the country illegally, began stabbing Torres. Police say Torres then fatally shot Guzman.

Dance says Torres has been hospitalized for his wounds and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be contacted once he recovers.

Information from: WTVA-TV, http://www.wtva.com

