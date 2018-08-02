Listen Live Sports

Police: Instagram cat-kicking video brings cruelty charge

August 2, 2018 7:49 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — A man accused of punting a cat across an Atlanta gas station parking lot has turned himself in.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Stephanie Brown tells news outlets that 22-year-old Jamari Davenport turned himself in Wednesday and has been charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals. An Instagram video from early July had shown a man kicking the cat, as others cheered him on.

The cat was seen flying through the air and landing on its back. It has not been found, and the extent of its injuries is unknown.

The Instagram video had only shown the man from the waist down, but police used surveillance video to identify a suspect.

Davenport’s bail was set at $3,000. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

