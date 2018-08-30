Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: MS-13 member arrested, more suspected in teen death

August 30, 2018 2:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island say an admitted MS-13 gang member has been arrested and at least five others may have been involved in the death of a teenager found buried in the woods.

The remains were discovered on Wednesday in East Meadow.

The commanding officer of the Nassau County Police Department’s homicide squad, Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, said Thursday that authorities believe the teen was killed with a machete a year ago.

He says the gang may have believed that the victim was “disrespectful” or posed a threat.

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The MS-13 gang has been blamed for at least 25 killings since January 2016 across a wide swath of Long Island.

The violence has led to congressional hearings and visits from Republican President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'