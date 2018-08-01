Listen Live Sports

Police: ‘Very drunk’ woman charged after bridge jump

August 1, 2018 8:15 am
 
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Police say a “very drunk” woman jumped from a drawbridge at a Maryland beach town, and was arrested.

The Daily Times of Salisbury cites charging documents saying the Coast Guard and Maryland National Resources Police searched for hours after a woman was reported to have jumped off the Route 50 bridge Sunday night.

Officers were later called to a gravel parking lot, where they found 39-year-old Brooke North stumbling in a swimsuit.

North said she jumped because “she just likes swimming and wanted to get away” after an argument. She said she’d washed up on the rocks. Police say she also screamed at passing vehicles and the responding officers.

North is charged with intoxicated public disturbance and disorderly conduct. It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer. She’s posted $5,000 bail.

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

