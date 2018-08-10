Prosecutors: Principal had child porn on his school computer

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say hundreds of child pornography images and videos were found on the school-issued computer of a principal at a southern New Jersey high school.

Atlantic County prosecutors said the discovery spurred them to upgrade the charges filed against Edward Bonek.

The announcement came during Bonek’s initial court appearance on Thursday, one day after a search warrant was executed at his Absecon home. He didn’t enter a plea and was represented by a public defender who declined comment.

Bonek had just completed his first full year as principal of Pleasantville High School after previously serving there as vice principal. School district officials have not discussed Bonek’s employment status following his arrest.

Bonek is charged with multiple counts of possessing and distributing child porn, as well as official misconduct.

