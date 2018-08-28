Listen Live Sports

Reward money to return to donors in Mollie Tibbetts case

August 28, 2018 11:02 am
 
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Administrators say most of a roughly $400,000 reward fund aimed at gathering information about a missing Iowa student will be returned to donors now that she’s been found dead.

Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa said Tuesday that most of the donations from individuals and businesses were provided on the condition of Mollie Tibbetts’ safe return.

Group vice president Greg Willey says those donations will be returned. Donations not linked to Tibbetts being found alive will go to the group’s general fund and Tibbetts’ family.

Tibbetts vanished on July 18 while she was out running in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

Police say 24-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera led them to Tibbetts’ body in a cornfield on Aug. 21. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in her death.

