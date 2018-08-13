Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 die after road rage fight in Northern California

August 13, 2018 8:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two men were killed after a road rage incident on Interstate 5 in Sacramento turned violent, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.

The incident may have begun as a vehicle collision around 3:45 a.m. Sunday. The drivers went north for about a mile, then exited their cars and fought, CHP spokesman Mike Zerfas said Monday.

The Sacramento Bee reported Jose Rodriguez-Carrasco, 37, of Oroville allegedly beat 39-year-old Jason Dykes of Sacramento to death with a baseball bat. Rodriguez-Carrasco reportedly continued to hit other vehicles with the bat as bystanders performed CPR on Dykes.

Rodriguez-Carrasco left the scene and was walking along the interstate when he was struck and killed by a passing car, Zerfas said.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Zerfas said authorities are not certain that the two men were involved in the initial collision.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Rodriguez-Carrasco cooperated with investigators, Zerfas said.

The investigation resulted in an hours-long shutdown Sunday of all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Sacramento.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington