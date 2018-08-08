Listen Live Sports

Serial bank robber sentenced to nearly 9 years in prison

August 8, 2018
 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who robbed five banks, and twice threatened to kill or shoot bank employees, has been sentenced to nearly nine years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors say 26-year-old Bryce Alexander Laister, formerly of Bridgeport and Stratford, was also sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation and ordered to pay more than $25,000 in restitution.

Authorities say between November 2016 and June 2017, Laister robbed banks in Milford, Plainville, Westbrook, Shelton and New Haven.

During the Shelton robbery, he brandished a handgun, and during the Plainville and Westbrook robberies, he threatened to kill or shoot bank employees if they did not comply with his demands.

He was arrested in Stratford in June 2017 following a two-hour standoff with police.

He pleaded guilty in February to armed bank robbery.

