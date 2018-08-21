Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Serial killer says 2 more victims buried in South Carolina

August 21, 2018 5:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina serial killer already serving life in prison for seven slayings has told authorities he has two additional victims.

The Greenville News reports Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright confirmed Tuesday that Todd Kohlhepp has told investigators that two people are buried near Interstate 26 in Spartanburg County.

Wright says investigators are in the process of bringing Kohlhepp from prison to the county to lead detectives to the locations of his alleged additional victims.

Kohlhepp is serving seven consecutive life sentences without parole at Broad River Correctional Facility in Columbia after pleading guilty to murder in May 2017.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their IT modernization progress in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Wright says authorities have yet to confirm anything Kohlhepp has claimed but they’re obligated to check. He says they’re unsure who the supposed additional victims are or exactly where they are.

___

Information from: The Greenville News, http://www.greenvillenews.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wisconsin National Guard helps stem flood waters

Today in History

1945: Truman orders seizure of US oil refineries