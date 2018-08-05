Listen Live Sports

Sheriff: Deputy justified in shooting man who took stun gun

August 5, 2018 11:15 am
 
SEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says a deputy was justified in fatally shooting a man who grabbed his stun gun during a struggle.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released a 12-minute body camera video from the altercation Friday between 29-year-old Emmanuel Alquisiras and Deputy Brandon Watson.

Watson had responded to a domestic disturbance call at Alquisiras’ home in Seville.

The video shows Alquisiras refusing to allow Watson to speak to a woman in the home and struggling with the deputy after being shocked by the stun gun.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the video shows Alquisiras had taken Watson’s stun gun and was aiming to fire it. He said Watson did everything he could to avoid shooting Alquisiras.

Chitwood said Alquisiras had previous arrests.

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com

