Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sheriff: Girl, 12, stole mother’s car, ran over deputy

August 17, 2018 7:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says a 12-year-old girl stole her mother’s car and ran over a deputy trying to stop her.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie tells news outlets Sgt. Kris Cokel was released from a hospital after being treated for a fractured wrist and other injuries. He says the girl struck the deputy Wednesday night at a trailer park near Meridian.

Sollie says deputies had placed spike strips in the road several times to flatten the tires as she drove in loops around the trailer park.

The sheriff says a deputy fired gunshots to try to stop the vehicle after Cokel was hit. He says the deputy wasn’t shooting at the girl.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The girl was taken to a juvenile facility. The state Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington