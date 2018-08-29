Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
South Carolina woman charged in hot car death of grandson

August 29, 2018 7:23 pm
 
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina woman has been charged in the death of her 18-month-old grandson who had been left in a hot car.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Flood says 64-year-old Janik Nix was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse in the death May 31.

It wasn’t clear if Nix has an attorney.

An arrest warrant dated Wednesday alleges Nix negligently left the child in a vehicle outside her Greenville home for some time.

The boy’s mother, Krista Nix, previously told WHNS-TV the boy was spending the night with his grandmother. She said her mother took her son, Joe Avery James Lockaby, to the car, returned to her house for her keys, but collapsed from a medical problem and found him unresponsive after regaining consciousness.

