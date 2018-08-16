Listen Live Sports

Correction: Infant Drug-Overdose Death story

August 16, 2018 7:46 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — In an Aug. 15 story about a St. Louis couple charged in the drug overdose of their daughter, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Robert Hasenfratz said that he had used heroin in the girl’s room. What he said was that Samantha Poppleton had used heroin in the girl’s room.

A corrected version of the story is below:

St. Louis couple charged in drug overdose death of baby

A St. Louis couple has been charged in the drug overdose death of their 8-month-old daughter

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis couple has been charged in the drug overdose death of their 8-month-old daughter.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 52-year-old Robert Hasenfratz and his girlfriend, 27-year-old Samantha Poppleton, were charged Tuesday with child endangerment resulting in a child’s death.

Hasenfratz also is charged with illegal gun possession.

Bond is set at $150,000 each, cash-only. Online court records don’t list attorneys for them.

A police investigation and toxicology report revealed that the baby had fentanyl and morphine in her system when she died May 14 at the couple’s home. The girl was identified Wednesday as Aurora Poppelton-Hasenfratz.

Charges say Hasenfratz told police that Poppleton had used heroin in the girl’s room the previous day and that he had stored drugs and drug paraphernalia near her toys and where she slept.

